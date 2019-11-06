Panthers Place Franchise Quarterback Cam Newton On Injured Reserve

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Cam Newton era might be over in Carolina.
The Panthers have placed their MVP quarterback on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the remainder of this season.
A Lisfranc injury, originally sustained in the third preseason game, was aggravated in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, and Newton hasn’t played since.
The pain has been too much for a man with a pretty high tolerance level.
Backup quarterback Kyle Allen has been decent filling in for Newton. The team has gone 5-1 with Allen at the helm, though that is primarily due to the defensive unit.
Still, as the quarterback, he’s getting an overstated amount of credit for the wins, and those in Carolina who were always looking for an excuse to move on from Newton seemingly have one now.
Regardless, Allen and Newton are teammates for now, and Allen posted a nice message on Instagram about Newton’s example.
“I watched this man do everything in his power to come back from his injury,” Allen wrote. “I watched him lead and be a great teammate day in day out. Thank you for setting the example. We got you.”
The Panthers will decide what to do at quarterback in the offseason, but it’s likely Newton has played his last game for them.
He signed a five-year, $103 million dollar deal back in 2016 with a $22 million dollar bonus and about $60 million in guarantees, so the Panthers can cut him and not worry about the last year of the deal from a financial standpoint.
If Newton is able to recover and show that he’s healthy, he’s only 30 years old. The foot and a prior shoulder injury might be too much to overcome, but he could be worth a shot for a team that is loaded on defense and has an excellent offensive line and running game.
Either way, nice gesture by Allen, and the Panthers were made better by having Newton as their franchise quarterback.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
