Panthers Place Franchise Quarterback Cam Newton On Injured Reserve

The Cam Newton era might be over in Carolina.

The Panthers have placed their MVP quarterback on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the remainder of this season.

A Lisfranc injury, originally sustained in the third preseason game, was aggravated in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, and Newton hasn’t played since.

The pain has been too much for a man with a pretty high tolerance level.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen has been decent filling in for Newton. The team has gone 5-1 with Allen at the helm, though that is primarily due to the defensive unit.

Still, as the quarterback, he’s getting an overstated amount of credit for the wins, and those in Carolina who were always looking for an excuse to move on from Newton seemingly have one now.

Regardless, Allen and Newton are teammates for now, and Allen posted a nice message on Instagram about Newton’s example.

“I watched this man do everything in his power to come back from his injury,” Allen wrote. “I watched him lead and be a great teammate day in day out. ⁣Thank you for setting the example. We got you.”