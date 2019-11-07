Sophomore Football Player C.J. Hicks At Nearly 20 Scholarship Offers

Archbishop Alter sophomore C.J. Hicks looks like he will have his choice of where to play college football come 2022.

The state of Ohio prep star is closing in on 20 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports.com.

At 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, he currently plays a number of positions on both offense and defense at the high school level, but it's looking like his college career will find him on defense perhaps at safety or linebacker.

He is only a sophomore and likely still growing. When he arrives on a college campus and gets into a team’s weight training program, he’ll add weight and muscle as well.

"My recruitment has gone great, and I have 17 offers right now," Hicks stated. "I did visit Purdue, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and Ohio State for games this year. Alabama invited me to come to their game with LSU this week but I'm not going to be able to make that."

Seventeen offers would be a healthy amount for an upperclassman, it says something about Hicks that he’s gotten this kind of attention already as a sophomore.

This is the early stages of what looks to be a serious recruiting process for Hicks, but the young man is currently focused on continuing to improve.

"I thought I played pretty well this season and I made the plays I was supposed to make, but I think I could have done better," Hicks admitted. "To be honest, I expected more out of myself this year and I am hoping to be a lot better in the playoffs that start this week."

Hicks wants to make a visit to Alabama to see the Crimson Tide, perennially top two or three in the nation. He has been to Ohio State and is waiting on an offer from the Buckeyes.

“I have been to Ohio State twice and they have not offered yet, but I really like it up there a lot. They are telling me to keep doing what I'm doing, and I think they have one of the top programs in the nation."

Time will tell where Hicks ends up and which university has the opportunity to enrich itself off of his labor.