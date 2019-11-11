Prayers Up: Former Michigan State And Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Charles Rogers Dead At 38

Former Michigan State All-American and Detroit Lions #2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Details surrounding his death are starting to emerge.

According to MLive.com, Rogers was battling cancer and liver disease and was reportedly awaiting a transplant.

Before starting for Michigan State, Rogers was a standout three sport athlete at Saginaw High School. His former coaches Don Durrett and Marshall Thomas kept in touch and spoke to him as recently as this past weekend.

“I called his mom at the hospital over the weekend and got a chance to talk to Charles,” Durrett said. “He said he was going to the Lord.”

“He had cancer, whether that was related to his liver I don’t know,” Thomas said. “They had given him 30 days to live if he didn’t get a liver transplant."

Rogers was a legend at Michigan State amassing 135 catches, 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns in just two seasons.

He was a unanimous All-American and the nation’s top wide receiver in 2002.

He was the #2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and future stardom appeared evident.

Rogers broke his clavicle bone during his rookie season with the Lions, and then again the following season. That effectively ended his career.

Without the game, he struggled with substance and alcohol abuse.

Rogers is survived by his mother and children. He was 38 years old.