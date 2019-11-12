Miami Officials Implementing Plan Ahead Of Super Bowl To Thwart Sex Trafficking

Super Bowl LIV will be played on February 2, 2020, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and local officials and authorities are determined that the city will not be a hub for sex trafficking during the festivities.

According to the Associated Press, an initiative has been launched to make people aware of the problem and enlist their help in weeding out any suspect activity.

Sex-trafficking and prostitution at a major event like the Super Bowl, unfortunately, go hand in hand. There will be lots of parties and people with money looking to engage in all sorts of illicit activities.

Prostitution and sex trafficking is particularly loathsome as it often involves children as young as 12 being exploited.

"We're not going to tolerate the sexual exploitation of our children and our youth," Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the Miami-Dade state attorney, said at a news conference. "We are really ready to head this off," she added.

The efforts will include major signage at transit hubs, ads on billboards, and social media campaigns.

One of the ads features a “creepy guy” poster with the words: "Buy Sex. Be Exposed."

There will also be a 24-hour phone number people can call or text to report suspicious behavior: 305-FIX-STOP.

Miami-Dade County ranks first in sex trafficking in Florida, according to authorities, which in turn ranks third in the nation. About 40% of victims are children, and most of the rest are young adults between 18 and 23 years old.

According to NBC Miami, Federal statistics show that some victims are sold for sex up to 20 times a day. A trafficker can make between $150,000 and $200,000 a year for each person they sell for sex.