Oklahoma Sooners’ Quarterback Jalen Hurts Supports Local Kid Who Was The Victim Of Bullying

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts saved his biggest play last Saturday (November 9) for after the game.
Following the Sooners’ 42-41 victory over Iowa State, where Hurts threw three touchdown passes, he invited Rayden Overbay to celebrate with the team in the locker room.
Overbay is the special needs student from just outside Oklahoma City who was targeted in violent attacks by classmates who mocked him for being autistic, diabetic and deaf in his right ear. The video of the attack circulated and went viral.
Hurts tweeted and shared a video of his interaction with Rayden, saying:
“It was great getting to meet Rayden Overbay this weekend! He is a true soldier and such an inspiration to many. He has a friend in me! Much Love! #StopBullying”
Rayden’s parents are working with former MMA star Justin Wren and his “Fight For The Forgotten” anti-bullying campaign.
Through Wren, Rayden has been able to connect with famous athletes like Baker Mayfield and Mick Foley for support.
Wren also brought Rayden, who was suicidal after the attacks, to a hyperbaric treatment center to help him recover from the injuries.
Hurts, head coach Lincoln Riley, and the entire Sooner team let Rayden know they all have his back.
Shout outs to Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners and we #StandWithRayden.
(Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
