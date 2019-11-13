University of Michigan-Dearborn Student Athlete Kabrina Arnold Shot To Death On The Way Home From Work

20-year-old Kabria Arnold was leaving work on Sunday night (November 10) when she was shot multiple times and killed, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Arnold was a pitcher on the University of Michigan-Dearborn softball team and a public health major with plans to become a registered nurse.

Her grieving family is searching for answers to this random senseless tragedy.

"I don't understand why this is happening. There's got to be a greater message in her death because it just doesn't make any sense," said Diane Arnold, her mother.

Kabria was working a shift at supercenter chain Meijer when the family noticed she was taking longer than usual to return home.

"She did not come home in the amount of time that it took and it kind of sent up alarms," said Tiffany Arnold-Mitchell, her sister. "And then we checked, no one heard from her and then they got in the car to go look for her."

Her family came across a crime scene with police activity, and they were delivered the devastating news that Kabria had been murdered.

"If she's listening right now, I want her to know she's very loved," said Qiana Arnold, her sister.

"We played ball together and traveled together. When one of us didn't have something, we gave each other our last," said Paige Arnold, her sister.

The police currently have no leads.

Rest in peace, Kabria. Prayers up to the Arnold family.