Browns’ Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely For Swinging Helmet At Steelers’ Mason Rudolph

The NFL was swift in its punishment for the ugly incident on Thursday Night Football between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for violently swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
According to the NFL, as reported by ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the length of Garrett’s suspension will include the rest of this season and the playoffs, at a minimum.
Steelers center Mike Pouncey was suspended for three games for his role in the incident, and Browns defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi will be suspended for one game for his conduct.
The Browns' management issued a statement, which in part expressed their disappointment in Garrett.
(Photo: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
