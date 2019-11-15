Browns’ Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely For Swinging Helmet At Steelers’ Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett

The league also suspended Mike Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi and fined the Browns and Steelers $250,000 each.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

The NFL was swift in its punishment for the ugly incident on Thursday Night Football between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for violently swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph

According to the NFL, as reported by ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the length of Garrett’s suspension will include the rest of this season and the playoffs, at a minimum. 

Steelers center Mike Pouncey was suspended for three games for his role in the incident, and Browns defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi will be suspended for one game for his conduct.

The Browns' management issued a statement, which in part expressed their disappointment in Garrett.

