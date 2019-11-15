Former NFL Head Coach Hue Jackson To Lead Colin Kaepernick Workout With Assistance From Joe Philbin

Colin Kaeperick landed in Atlanta on Thursday (November 14) in preparation for his NFL workout on Saturday (November 16).

According to ESPN, the workout will be led by former NFL head coach Hue Jackson. With another former NFL head coach Joe Philbin assisting.

That same ESPN report says Jackson just found out about leading the workout on Thursday.

“The NFL asked me to do it. I'm excited about doing it for Colin and the league. As far as I know right now, Colin is still attending," Jackson said.

The inclusion of Jackson and Philbin is the only thing that doesn’t seem strange about this workout. Neither are with a current team at the moment, so they don’t have league or team responsibilities on Saturday that would conflict.

The fact that Jackson “just found out about it” raises more questions about the suddenness and rush in throwing an important workout like this together.

The league confirmed that 11 teams will attend Saturday’s workout. They are the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington. The league said it expected additional teams to commit.

Several reports say the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks will be in attendance as well.

As of now, Kap is in Atlanta, and he will attend Saturday’s scheduled organized workout.