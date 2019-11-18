Kyrie Irving Gets An Early Start On The ‘Season Of Giving,’ Hands Out $100 Bills To Chicago Kids

According to TMZ , Irving took some time to chat with the local youth who came to see him and apparently gave out a few hundred dollar bills.

Kyrie Irving was in a giving mood on Saturday (November 16) in Chicago. Prior to the Nets’ game against the Bulls, Irving was seen giving money to local youth in the city.

Irving is seen engaging with the assembled group and at one point asks, “Who’s the leader of them?”

He is then directed to an adult, who he hands what appears to be several hundred dollars, and says, “Take care of them, all right!”

That was a nice thing for Irving to do, and good karma as well. The Nets won that game to finish with a 2-3 record on their first extended road trip of the season.

No doubt it made those kids’ day to interact with an NBA superstar, and it looks like they’ll have an opportunity for some impromptu shopping.