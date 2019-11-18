Serena Williams’ Infamous Broken Racket From 2018 US Open Final Up For Sale

The racket smashed by the “Greatest Tennis Player Of All Time” during the 2018 U.S. Open is up for sale, according to The New York Times.

In the final, against eventual champion Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams was frustrated with her level of play and smashed her Wilson racket. She was issued a point violation as a result.

You may remember that led to a confrontation between Williams and the chair umpire Carlos Ramos, where she called him a “thief” for deducting points.

That unfortunate incident aside, the racket was placed on the ground behind Williams’ changeover chair and noticed by Justin Arrington-Holmes, a U.S. Open ball boy since 2013.

Following the match, Holmes took a picture with Williams and she said he could keep the racket.

Holmes sold the racket to Brigandi Coins and Collectibles in Manhattan for $500.

Brigandi Coins then sold the racket to a third party, who has placed the item up for auction through Goldin Auctions.

The auction began today (November 18) and opened at $2,000.

By the time the auction closes, the racket is expected to fetch about five figures.

“I think the low end would be $10,000, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes to $25,000 or $50,000,” said Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions.