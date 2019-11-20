Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Now Facing 21 New Counts In Connection To Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez was in a judge's chambers on Tuesday (November 19) for his second preliminary hearing on charges of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

According to the DailyMail.com, Vazquez is now facing 21 new counts of child sex charges ranging from child pornography to unlawful conduct with a minor.

The new charges are considered third degree felonies, which can be punished by as much as seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine each.

Vazquez was arrested in September in Pennsylvania after authorities in Florida (where the victim now lives) began investigating him upon a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

Vazquez admitted to police he drove to meet the girl in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, in 2017 when she was 13. He says he attempted to have sex with her, but told police he then left because he needed to attend a game that night.

After his arrest in September, Vazquez’s Pennsylvania home was searched and police seized an iPhone and Apple MacBook Pro, leading to the discovery of seven photographs and three videos of a girl in "various stages of nudity," according to police.

A timeline of social media messages, texts and other electronic communication shows Vazquez and the 13-year-old girl were in contact for three years. Though police believe there was only one instance of improper physical contact between Vazquez and the girl.

Vazquez is currently on administrative leave from Major League Baseball, pending the outcome of this matter.