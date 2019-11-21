Charles Barkley Apologizes For Telling Reporter 'I Don’t Hit Women But If I Did I Would Hit You,’ As Her Old Inappropriate Tweets Resurface

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley apologized to Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond for a comment that was “inappropriate and unacceptable.”
The internet then dug up old tweets showing McCammond’s history of inappropriate and unacceptable comments.
According to several reports, McCammond and Barkley were at the same bar in Atlanta on Tuesday evening (November 19), and a number of presidential campaign aides were also present.
A Democratic presidential debate took place in Atlanta on Wednesday (November 20).
McCammond tweeted that Barkley told her, “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you.”
The response from Barkley, according to McCammond, was related to a contradiction Barkley made, in which McCammond allegedly called him out for.
In her Twitter posts, McCammond alleges that Barkley said he loved Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts who is now in the presidential race.
Then an official from the campaign of Pete Buttigieg came by, and Barkley said how much he loved Buttigieg. McCammond said she reminded Barkley of what he said about Patrick and that’s when he made the inappropriate comment.
Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke.”— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019
Here’s a pic (albeit dark and blurry) if you need more. pic.twitter.com/Ad32cMemiv— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019
Barkley issued an apology on Wednesday through Turner Sports for his “attempted joke.”
Statement on behalf of Charles Barkley in response to tweet by Axios reporter Alexi McCammond:— TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) November 20, 2019
“My comment was inappropriate and unacceptable. It was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all. There’s no excuse for it and I apologize.”
This being 2019 and the era of social media, if you ever decide to publically call someone out, right or wrong, anything questionable from your past may be used against you.
The website SportsGossip.com unearthed some of McCammond’s questionable tweets, despite her efforts to scrub them.
McCammond was made aware that her old tweets had resurfaced and she issued an apology, which read in part that the now deleted tweets, “do not reflect my views or who I am today.”
Today I was reminded of some past insensitive tweets, and I am deeply sorry to anyone I offended. I have since deleted those tweets as they do not reflect my views or who I am today.— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019
The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), which awarded McCammond as its “Emerging Journalist of the Year” in 2018, issued a series of tweets in response to the controversy.
Statement: @Alexi's honor as NABJ's "Emerging Journalist of the Year" was awarded based upon her journalism work in 2018. At the time, we were unaware of the tweets in question, which were posted when Ms. McCammond was presumably a student and before becoming a journalist. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/LItrSic2OE— NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) November 21, 2019
NABJ does not condone discriminatory actions or comments against any group of people. We have always encouraged all of our members, which includes Ms. McCammond, to be respectful of people of all backgrounds. Celebrating diversity is at the core of our mission. 3/5— NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) November 21, 2019
We are hopeful to see that Ms. McCammond has worked to rectify the situation concerning her past tweets. 5/5— NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) November 21, 2019
Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage and Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon
