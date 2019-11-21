Charles Barkley Apologizes For Telling Reporter 'I Don’t Hit Women But If I Did I Would Hit You,’ As Her Old Inappropriate Tweets Resurface

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley apologized to Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond for a comment that was “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

The internet then dug up old tweets showing McCammond’s history of inappropriate and unacceptable comments.

According to several reports, McCammond and Barkley were at the same bar in Atlanta on Tuesday evening (November 19), and a number of presidential campaign aides were also present.

A Democratic presidential debate took place in Atlanta on Wednesday (November 20).

McCammond tweeted that Barkley told her, “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you.”

The response from Barkley, according to McCammond, was related to a contradiction Barkley made, in which McCammond allegedly called him out for.

In her Twitter posts, McCammond alleges that Barkley said he loved Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts who is now in the presidential race.

Then an official from the campaign of Pete Buttigieg came by, and Barkley said how much he loved Buttigieg. McCammond said she reminded Barkley of what he said about Patrick and that’s when he made the inappropriate comment.