Charles Barkley Apologizes For Telling Reporter 'I Don’t Hit Women But If I Did I Would Hit You,’ As Her Old Inappropriate Tweets Resurface

The NBA legend says his comment was an “attempted joke.”

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley apologized to Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond for a comment that was “inappropriate and unacceptable.” 

The internet then dug up old tweets showing McCammond’s history of inappropriate and unacceptable comments. 

According to several reports, McCammond and Barkley were at the same bar in Atlanta on Tuesday evening (November 19), and a number of presidential campaign aides were also present. 

A Democratic presidential debate took place in Atlanta on Wednesday (November 20). 

McCammond tweeted that Barkley told her, “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you.” 

The response from Barkley, according to McCammond, was related to a contradiction Barkley made, in which McCammond allegedly called him out for. 

In her Twitter posts, McCammond alleges that Barkley said he loved Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts who is now in the presidential race. 

Then an official from the campaign of Pete Buttigieg came by, and Barkley said how much he loved Buttigieg. McCammond said she reminded Barkley of what he said about Patrick and that’s when he made the inappropriate comment.

Barkley issued an apology on Wednesday through Turner Sports for his “attempted joke.”

This being 2019 and the era of social media, if you ever decide to publically call someone out, right or wrong, anything questionable from your past may be used against you. 

The website SportsGossip.com unearthed some of McCammond’s questionable tweets, despite her efforts to scrub them.

Credit: SportsGossip.com
Credit: SportsGossip.com
Credit: SportsGossip.com
Credit: SportsGossip.com

Related: Charles Barkley Says 'Both Parties Suck' At Catering To Black Voters

McCammond was made aware that her old tweets had resurfaced and she issued an apology, which read in part that the now deleted tweets, “do not reflect my views or who I am today.”

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), which awarded McCammond as its “Emerging Journalist of the Year” in 2018, issued a series of tweets in response to the controversy.

Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage and Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon

