Nick Cannon Agrees With Terrell Owens That Max Kellerman Is Blacker Than Stephen A. Smith

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith has caught some heat from social media for his comments about Colin Kaepernick.

Smith said on the network’s show First Take that there are only two things preventing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback from getting a job after his now-infamous Saturday (November 16) workout -- his physical skills were not on par with an NFL level quarterback and two, “If he opens his damn mouth and starts talking too much and scares these teams off and gives them the indication that more of what transpired -- what led to all of this -- will continue forward."

It’s a notion that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, including Smith’s white co-host Max Kellerman. Kellerman retorted that play isn’t the reason Kaep doesn’t have a job, it’s race and his national anthem protest.