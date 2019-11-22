Syracuse Men’s Basketball Players Wear ‘#NotAgainSU’ T-Shirts

The Syracuse men’s basketball team stood in solidarity with their fellow university students after a wave of racist and anti-semitic incidents have rocked the campus.

During the national anthem, before Wednesday’s (November 20) game against Cornell, the SU men’s basketball team wore warm-up T-shirts with the hashtag #NotAgainSU according to Syracuse.com.

Hundreds of university students organized protests in the wake of ugly incidents that have marred the campus.

There have been several instances of racist graffiti, a Swastika being drawn in the snow, and the N-word being yelled at a Black student by fraternity members. The latter incident led to the suspension of the fraternity’s activities.

The official SU men’s basketball Twitter account posted a photo of the shirt with a quote from junior star Elijah Hughes.

“As a team we want to show support for our fellow students and all those who are working toward ensuring a safe and welcoming community,” the quote read.