82-Year-Old Powerlifting Grandma Pummels Home Intruder With Table

An 82-year-old powerlifting grandma used an assortment of household items, including a table, to ward off a would be assailant last Thursday night (November 21).

According to WHAM, Willie Murphy of Rochester, New York, was getting ready for bed on Thursday when a man began pounding on her door, urging her to call an ambulance for him.

Murphy called the police, but smartly didn’t let the man in the house. She said he became angry and broke through the door.

"It's kind of semi-dark and I'm alone, and I'm old. But guess what, I'm tough," she said, bearing her muscular arms. "He picked the wrong house to break into."

Murphy then describes a scene straight out of a movie. She grabbed a variety of items around her house to incapacitate the man.

"I took that table and I went to working on him," she said. "And guess what? The table broke."

No matter. She took the legs off the broken table and began to hit the man with them.

She jumped on him a few times and grabbed shampoo and squirted it in the man’s eyes.

Murphy pummeled him so much he gave in and was ready to leave. But she had rendered him unable.

She tried to drag him out the house, and though she says she can dead-lift 225 pounds, the man was too big.

Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder. She said she works out at her local YMCA almost every day.

"He wants to get the heck out of there. And I'm trying to help him get out of the house, but he's too heavy. I can't move him. He's dead weight."

The police eventually arrived on the scene and put the man in an ambulance.

"I think he was happy when he went in the ambulance because I sent him in the ambulance. Yes, I did."

Shouts to Willie Murphy. You don’t want it with her.