James Harden Provides Thanksgiving Dinners To Houston Community

James Harden gave Thanksgiving dinners to the Houston community for the eighth straight year on Monday (Nov. 25).

Harden and his 3 The Harden Way Foundation partnered with local churches to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those less fortunate. According to KHOU11, he has hosted the annual dinner alongside his mother, Monja Willis, as a way to show love to the community off the court.

"Especially around these holidays," Harden told KHOU11. "You have a lot of people who just don't have the love and support and abilities to be able to eat and share good times with close family members and friends. This is an opportunity where I come in and just try to give them a few hours of that time."

The Thanksgiving dinner was held at the North Main Church of God and Christ. According to The Houston Chronicle, Harden says that having a good heart with good intentions is all that matters. He added that giving back and sharing this experience with the community provides him with similar benefits, too.

“I’m a little banged up right now, but I don’t even care about that because I’m excited to go talk and eat and have fun with these people,” Harden said, The Houston Chronicle reports.

According to KHOU11, Harden recalled the first Thanksgiving dinner he hosted in Houston. He said it’s a blessing for him to give back to the community eight years later and is already looking forward to giving back during Christmas as well.

"Ever since I've been in Houston I've been finding ways to put my footprint on this city and now we're at year eight," Harden told KHOU11. "It's just going to continue to grow. Continue to get better and hopefully at the end of the time, we've impacted a lot of people in the city."