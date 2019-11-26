Riley Curry Asks Draymond Green Why The Warriors Keep Losing

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been playing like the team we’ve all become used to, and the eldest child of Steph and Ayesha Curry wants to know why.

In a piece published by The Athletic, Riley asks Draymond Green point blank what the deal is.

“All my kids know is the Warriors winning,” Green continues. “So, us losing, it doesn’t make sense to them.”

It’s not just his kids.

“The other day, I was getting them out of the family room after the (Celtics) game and Riley Curry was in there,” Green says of Curry’s oldest daughter. “She’s like: ‘Did we lose?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, Riley, we lost.’ She’s like: ‘Why do we keep losing?'”

Riley was born in July of 2012.

Since the 2012-13 season the Dubs have won at least 47 games every season, made the playoffs every year, and won three championships.

This losing streak is probably very unsettling to Riley. She only understands winning at the highest level.

Of course injuries, retirements and free agency departures have all played a role in the Warriors’ reversal of fortune.

But someone should tell Riley the good news.

If they continue losing and land the #1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and select James Wiseman, or trade the pick and other players for another established NBA star, when her dad and Klay Thomson are back healthy next season the wins will start coming again.