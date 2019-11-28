‘Where Is My Mama?’: Video of Dolphins Linebacker Looking For His Mom In The Stands Goes Viral

The video, courtesy of Showtime Sports, shows alternating scenes of Baker pumping up his teammates on the field and asking where his mother is while on the sidelines.

According to the Sun-Sentinel , Baker left a ticket for his mother, Theodora , at Hard Rock Stadium. But he wasn’t sure she would be able to make it to the game.

Video of Baker looking for his mom during the game, a win over the Jets, has gone viral.

Baker took it all in stride and saw the humor in the video and said he was “dying laughing” while watching the video clip on Twitter.

“It was just funny. You don’t realize how many times I was saying it, but I was saying it so much. The video made it funnier,” Baker said. “If you look at the video, I was clean at one point. Then later on, I had a little bit of dirt on me. Then later on, I was full of dirt. It was like the whole game, I was saying, ‘Where’s my mom? Where’s my mom?’ It was just a funny moment I didn’t realize, but I was definitely looking for my mom a lot.”

No matter how old you are or who you become, you only have one mom, and sometimes you need to know she’s “there.”

So many can relate with Baker on that feeling.