Colin Kaepernick Spoke At Native American ‘Un-Thanksgiving Day’

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick visits with fans following his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“It’s our responsibility to honor our ancestors and elders.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Colin Kaepernick spent his Thanksgiving at a Native American “Un-Thanksgiving Day” on Alcatraz.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback spoke during the annual Indigenous People Sunrise Ceremony, telling the crowd, “It's our responsibility to honor our ancestors and honor our elders.” He also criticized the United States government “for stealing 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people.”

After the event, Kaep tweeted footage of the day, which also depicted him speaking at the event in 2017, telling the crowd, “It's been 50 years since the occupation. And that struggle has continued for that 50 years… That's why it's important for all of us to be here today - to show that we're together, that we're unified, that we have that solidarity. And I hope to spend many more of these with you,” he concluded.

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz, which began in 1969 and concluded in 1971. The Indigenous People Sunrise Ceremony honors “Indians of All Tribes” who took part in the occupation.

The site of the former prison was occupied by 89 Native Americans and their supporters until they were removed by the U.S. government. At its peak, more than 600 people lived on the island.

Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

