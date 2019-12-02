SeasonOfGiving: San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman Pays Off 27K In Student Lunch Debt

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
San Francisco 49ers’ defensive back Richard Sherman is helping those in need during this season of giving.
According to KPIX, Sherman gave Cabrillo Middle School’s principal a check for $7,491.27 to cover the school’s cafeteria debt.
The check came from Sherman’s charity, Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation.
“We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis,” Sheman’s foundation said in a letter to Cabrillo Middle’s Nutrition Services Department.
“The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle,” the letter continued.
This latest donation comes on the heels of a $20,000 check from Sherman to the Tacoma Public Schools in Washington to relieve its students’ lunch debt.
Sherman has a long history of helping kids and people in need.
His Blanket Coverage Foundation was formed in 2013 “to provide students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can more adequately achieve their goals.”
(Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
