SeasonOfGiving: San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman Pays Off 27K In Student Lunch Debt

San Francisco 49ers’ defensive back Richard Sherman is helping those in need during this season of giving.

According to KPIX, Sherman gave Cabrillo Middle School’s principal a check for $7,491.27 to cover the school’s cafeteria debt.

The check came from Sherman’s charity, Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation.

“We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis,” Sheman’s foundation said in a letter to Cabrillo Middle’s Nutrition Services Department.

“The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle,” the letter continued.