Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Passed Over By Injury-Riddled Lions

The Detroit Lions are 3-8 and starting quarterback Jeff Driskel has been placed on injured reserve.

Their actual starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, has missed four consecutive games with a fractured back.

To say the Lions need a QB is an understatement.

They were one of the reported teams that attended Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Riverdale, Georgia, last month.

Why not give the blackballed QB a call?

Instead, according to the Detroit Free Press, the Lions decided to sign Kyle Sloter off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and Joe Callahan, who was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on August 30. Sloter has never appeared in an NFL game.

To be fair, they will be practice squad players while the Lions search for a true backup to Stafford.

Kap has played in two conference championship games and a Super Bowl. He likely qualifies to be a backup.

It seems, for now, the Lions have convinced themselves that third string QB David Blough, who started the Thanksgiving Day game, is the answer.