Former Notre Dame Player George Atkinson III Dead At 27

Multiple outlets have reported that former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has died at the age of 27. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Atkinson'’s death comes less than a year after his twin brother, Josh, died by suicide.

In a letter written in October, Atkinson said the death of his brother put him "on an emotional roller coaster and in a real dark place."

Josh had felt guilty for taking their mother off life support and later died from complications from Crohn’s disease in October 2018.

The guilt was too much for Josh and he hanged himself. Now, less than a year later, George is dead, too.

George Atkinson III is the son of former NFL player and Super Bowl champion George Atkinson.

Atkinson III is survived by a 2-year-old daughter.

Rest in peace, George. Prayers up to the Atkinson family.