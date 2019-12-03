NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Suspect Smirks In Arrest Photo

The woman suspected of stabbing NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor seems pleased in her arrest photo.

Shalaya Briston was arrested on Saturday (Nov. 30) after she allegedly stabbed the former NFL wide receiver at his Pittsburgh apartment, police said, Fox News Reports.

The 24-year-old woman’s booking photo was released, and she appears to have a slight smirk on her face. She was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, Fox News reports.

RELATED: Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At JT, Says He’s ‘Thinking About Dating A City Girl’

Pryor was hospitalized after being stabbed during a dispute. He arrived at Pittsburg’s Mercy Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 30), and police officers learned he’d been stabbed during an altercation in an apartment in the city’s north side, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said, CNN reports.

He was reportedly in stable condition after surgery, CNN reports.

Witnesses said Pryor was stabbed after an argument with a woman turned into a physical struggle in the kitchen of his residence at the Heinz Loft apartment complex, CNN reports.

Briston, who is from Munhall, Pennsylvania, was arrested for the alleged stabbing, the bureau said in a statement after consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, CNN reports.

According to police, Pryor, 30, was also arrested and charged with simple assault, CNN reports.

Police said the two suspects are “believed to be mutual combatants in this incident,” according to CNN.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Accused Of Faking Hate Crime, Painting ‘MAGA’ And Racial Slurs At His Business

Briston and Pryor have reportedly been dating for about a year and share a lease on an apartment in the Heinz Loft complex, according to arrest complaints, CNN reports.

Briston and two other women reportedly drove Pryor to the hospital, and a woman also sustained injuries in the dispute, the police said. A trail of blood was found from the apartment to a vehicle registered in Pryor’s name, according to a report by investigators, CNN reports.

According to TMZ Sports, one witness was reportedly overheard saying Briston was defending herself and “We should have just let him die.” Briston is currently being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail and is scheduled for a hearing later this month.

"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police understands there is a heightened level of interest in this case, but Police will not be conducting interviews or holding a news conference at this time," they said in a statement, CNN reports.