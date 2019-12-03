Stephen F. Austin Basketball Hero Nate Bain Reveals Plan For $150K Raised On GoFundMe

Stephen F. Austin senior forward Nate Bain is on a tidal wave of blessings he hopes never stops.

After scoring the game winning basket in a monumental upset of the Duke University Blue Devils in overtime last Tuesday (November 26), Bain saw an uptick in donations on a GoFundMe account set up to aid the rebuild of his home and church in the Bahamas that was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

According to TMZ, Bain’s story went viral after the upset win over Duke.

Kara Carpenter, Stephen F. Austin’s assistant athletic director for compliance, said the school had started a GoFundMe account in September to help Bain raise money for his parents’ home in a way that would not violate NCAA rules.

It had raised about $2,000 by game night and had not had a contribution in a month. But after his layup and an emotional postgame television interview, donations skyrocketed. By Friday afternoon (November 29), the total had climbed to more than $137,000 with more than 3,500 people contributing.

As of today (December 3) the total stands at more than $147,000 with just under 4,000 people donating.

Related: Michael Jordan Is Donating $1M To Assist Hurricane Relief Efforts In The Bahamas

Bain spoke to TMZ and said his home was insured, so the money will be used to help those in need in the Bahamas.