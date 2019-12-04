‘Coded Twice Before I Came Back’: Terrelle Pryor Seen Smiling Leaving ICU After Stabbing Incident

Current NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor was moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Pittsburgh area hospital on Tuesday (December 3) and appeared to be in good spirits, despite the drama surrounding his hospitalization.

According to the video and photos from Pryor, at the hospital, he was “coded twice” and “stared death in the eye.”

He has a full sleeve on his left arm and hand, as well as bandages on the left side of his chest.

TMZ has obtained video of Pryor smiling and thanking various medical staff as he was wheeled from the ICU to another part of the hospital.

Pryor was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend Shalaya Briston in his Pittsburgh apartment on November 30th.

He was stabbed in the chest and needed emergency surgery.

While it is uncertain when Pryor will be well enough to leave the hospital. Whenever he is released he'll have to surrender to police to be booked for misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident with Briston.

As for Briston, she's been charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide. She is currently behind bars and has been denied bail.