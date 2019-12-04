‘Coded Twice Before I Came Back’: Terrelle Pryor Seen Smiling Leaving ICU After Stabbing Incident

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

‘Coded Twice Before I Came Back’: Terrelle Pryor Seen Smiling Leaving ICU After Stabbing Incident

The former Ohio State star says he “stared death in the eye.”

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Current NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor was moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Pittsburgh area hospital on Tuesday (December 3) and appeared to be in good spirits, despite the drama surrounding his hospitalization. 

According to the video and photos from Pryor, at the hospital, he was “coded twice” and “stared death in the eye.”

He has a full sleeve on his left arm and hand, as well as bandages on the left side of his chest. 

Related: NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Suspect Smirks In Arrest Photo

TMZ has obtained video of Pryor smiling and thanking various medical staff as he was wheeled from the ICU to another part of the hospital. 

Pryor was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend Shalaya Briston in his Pittsburgh apartment on November 30th. 

He was stabbed in the chest and needed emergency surgery. 

While it is uncertain when Pryor will be well enough to leave the hospital. Whenever he is released he'll have to surrender to police to be booked for misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident with Briston.

As for Briston, she's been charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide. She is currently behind bars and has been denied bail.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news