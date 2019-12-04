Clippers’ Patrick Patterson Says He Apologized For The ‘Bulldog’ Remark And ‘Would Like To Leave It At That’

Clippers’ forward Patrick Patterson is done with the controversy over his use of the term “bulldog” on an Instagram user’s Black wife, while Patterson was defending his white wife.

Patterson was spotted with his wife recently in Beverly Hills by TMZ.

As a quick refresher, Patterson posted a picture of his wife in celebration of their anniversary.

An Instagram user jumped in the comments and came at Patterson for marrying a white woman.

In one of his responses, Patterson referred to the user’s wife as a “bulldog.”

Once that spread, social media began to drag Patterson.

Patterson apologized via social media and said his comments were not aimed at all Black women. He was specifically attacking the user and his wife.

After being publicly dragged and chided on social media, the NBA baller is ready to move on.

"At the end of the day, what happened, happened. I apologized for it, I would just like to leave it at that,” Patterson said.

"The only experience that matters is the one that I share with my wife right here and that's the love we share. At the end of the day, nothing else matters...It happened, you can only deal with it so that's what I'm trying to do. Live day by day with my wife and try to enjoy our life together."