Jason Whitlock Has An Interesting Theory About The Panthers And Colin Kaepernick

Fox Sports’ Speak For Yourself host Jason Whitlock has a theory. He thinks Carolina Panthers owner, David Tepper , could be the guy to sign Colin Kaepernick .

. @WhitlockJason has an interesting conspiracy theory on the Panthers firing Ron Rivera "There was always this rumor that David Tepper, the owner for the Panthers, would be the guy that would bring back Colin Kaepernick into the loop." pic.twitter.com/266Sr303F3

Tepper and the Panthers just fired head coach Ron Rivera after nearly nine seasons.

Changes are coming to the football side of the Panthers, according to Tepper.

“Look, a very hard move,” Tepper said. “Ron Rivera, besides being a good coach, is one of the finest men I have ever met in my life. I have to say that upfront. Look, I came here two years ago. I wanted to show patience on the football side to see how it was going. On the business side, we made vast and sweeping changes and I didn’t want to make those vast and sweeping changes on the football side. I wanted to take time and patience to see what could go and how it could go. I just thought it was time given the way things have gone the last two seasons to put my stamp on this organization on the football side as we’ve done on the business side of the organization. I think as much respect as I have for Ron, I think a change was appropriate to build things the way I want things to be built.”

The comment by Whitlock regarding Tepper and Kap is a rumor.

But the Panthers could use a quarterback of Kap’s stature.

It is unclear what they are going to do with the injured Cam Newton at the end of the season. The former league MVP will enter into the last year of his contract next season. The Panthers could release him before any monies are due and avoid the salary cap hit.

Current starter Kyle Allen isn’t a long term solution but he’s on a team friendly deal which could allow the Panthers to improve other areas of the roster.

Whitlock is known for providing “hot takes” and saying wild things to spur outrage and drive ratings so we shouldn’t take this too seriously.

Not to mention Tepper has recently been on record saying the team has no interest in Kap, despite his best friend Eric Reid being a member of the Panthers.