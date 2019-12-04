Johnny Gill ‘Loved’ Seahawks’ New Edition TD Celebration Dance, Says It’s 'Freakin' Hilarious!'

"I was watching the game, and I'm going, 'OK! OK! AIGHT,'" said Gill.

According to TMZ , the singer said he was watching the game and after the 3rd quarter touchdown to David Moore , he saw Moore, Tyler Lockett , DK Metcalf and Jaron Brown get into position and loved it.

Count New Edition’s Johnny Gill as a fan of the Seattle Seahawks’ “If It Isn’t Love” touchdown celebration.

The players immediately got into formation and the choreography for New Edition’s 1988 classic hit “If It Isn’t Love.”

Gill appreciated the players paying homage to the influential group and knew they put the work in.

“They really honestly took time and they practiced,” said Gill. “I was like 'Yo, they're right in sync and the form is correct.’”

New Edition rose to prominence in the 1980s. Players like Moore, Lockett, Metcalf and Brown weren’t even born yet. But that’s what made the celebration so sweet for Gill.

“True testament to our work, for anybody, when generations come and they’re aware of you and can appreciate what you’ve done,” said Gill. “That’s a true testament to the hard work we put in and obviously you can’t even put it into words.”