Ex-NFL Star Larry Johnson Slammed For Suggesting Dwyane Wade Is A ‘Freemason’ ‘Sacrificing’ His Son ‘To Demons’

Former NFL all-pro running back Larry Johnson is criticizing other top athletes again, and the internet is not here for it. Johnson decided to offer his unsolicited opinion on NBA champion Dwyane Wade and his family. Dwyane Wade's Older Son Zaire Has The Perfect Message For Haters Commenting On His Little Sibling Zion

Wade's wife -- noted actress Gabrielle Union -- posted a photo of herself, Wade, their daughter Kaavia, and their son Zion on Instagram. In the photo, Zion has his nails done and is wearing a crop top. The photo caused many bigots and trolls to fill the comment section with homophobic and hateful messages. Dwyane Wade Reacts To Trolls Criticizing His 12-Year-Old Son For Wearing Fake Nails

Johnson tweeted his thoughts. “I didn’t see what the issue with Wades family photo was all about... "His twitter avi is him (symbolically) standing with his hands in a pyramid. "...Freemasons believe in sacrificing a child or their child to the doctrines of demons, doing what he’s told for worldly wealth.”

Johnson famously believes the world's biggest athletes and entertainers are all members of the Freemasons, a secret society. He has gone on Twitter rants in the past about what the alleged members sacrifice for worldly wealth. Op-Ed: Larry Johnson's Twitter Feed Is Full Of Sexism And Homophobia Masked As The 'Word Of God' Johnson has also tweeted that there is an "effeminate agenda" being pushed by the NBA and NFL.

Larry Johnson really has the worst account on here. Tweets mindless bs daily and idiots are believing him smh — Fim Oshin (@olafimihanoshin) December 5, 2019

Larry Johnson is an absolute crazy person. He probably likes Q. — Collin (@moreh1phop) December 5, 2019

Dwayne Wade needa beat Larry Johnson’s ass — nadia (@nadsortiz) December 5, 2019

Larry Johnson wildin. Regarding what he said about Dwyane Wade — Rob Parks (@Rparksjr85) December 5, 2019

Johnson does believe he’s living with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after years of suffering blows to the head playing football.