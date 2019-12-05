Ex-NFL Star Larry Johnson Slammed For Suggesting Dwyane Wade Is A ‘Freemason’ ‘Sacrificing’ His Son ‘To Demons’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Former NFL all-pro running back Larry Johnson is criticizing other top athletes again, and the internet is not here for it.
Johnson decided to offer his unsolicited opinion on NBA champion Dwyane Wade and his family.
Wade’s wife -- noted actress Gabrielle Union -- posted a photo of herself, Wade, their daughter Kaavia, and their son Zion on Instagram.
In the photo, Zion has his nails done and is wearing a crop top.
The photo caused many bigots and trolls to fill the comment section with homophobic and hateful messages.
Johnson tweeted his thoughts.
“I didn’t see what the issue with Wades family photo was all about...
"His twitter avi is him (symbolically) standing with his hands in a pyramid.
"...Freemasons believe in sacrificing a child or their child to the doctrines of demons, doing what he’s told for worldly wealth.”
Johnson famously believes the world’s biggest athletes and entertainers are all members of the Freemasons, a secret society.
He has gone on Twitter rants in the past about what the alleged members sacrifice for worldly wealth.
Johnson has also tweeted that there is an “effeminate agenda” being pushed by the NBA and NFL.
It should also be noted that Johnson has been arrested for assaulting women and was suspended by the NFL in 2009 for making an anti-gay remark, according to USA Today.
It seems Twitter users have had enough of Johnson’s running commentary.
Johnson does believe he’s living with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after years of suffering blows to the head playing football.
(Photo: Getty Images)
