Jazz Announcers Not Happy LeBron Celebrated On Court With No Shoes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 18: during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on December 4, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Jazz Announcers Not Happy LeBron Celebrated On Court With No Shoes

The broadcast team was outraged and said it was disrespectful.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

The Los Angeles Lakers blasted the Utah Jazz 121-96 on Wednesday night (December 4) in Utah to improve to a league best 19-3. LeBron James had a decent game, but that’s not what the Jazz broadcast crew was focused on. 

In the closing minutes, with the game already in hand, Bron leaped up to celebrate teammate Kyle Kuzma’s shot-block sequence. Bron did not have his sneakers on, and that got the Jazz broadcasters all types of mad.

“Look at LeBron, he’s on the court. With no shoes… What is going on here?” they said. “That’s some disrespect right there."

It turns out Bron had signed and given his shoes to a couple of fans in attendance.

Related: LeBron James Faces Backlash From Certain NBA Fans For Yelling During National Anthem

This is all par for the course for LeBron. As arguably the most famous athlete in the world, everything he does gets scrutinized and put under a microscope.

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news