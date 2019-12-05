Jazz Announcers Not Happy LeBron Celebrated On Court With No Shoes

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Los Angeles Lakers blasted the Utah Jazz 121-96 on Wednesday night (December 4) in Utah to improve to a league best 19-3. LeBron James had a decent game, but that’s not what the Jazz broadcast crew was focused on.
In the closing minutes, with the game already in hand, Bron leaped up to celebrate teammate Kyle Kuzma’s shot-block sequence. Bron did not have his sneakers on, and that got the Jazz broadcasters all types of mad.
“Look at LeBron, he’s on the court. With no shoes… What is going on here?” they said. “That’s some disrespect right there."
It turns out Bron had signed and given his shoes to a couple of fans in attendance.
This is all par for the course for LeBron. As arguably the most famous athlete in the world, everything he does gets scrutinized and put under a microscope.
