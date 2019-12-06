LeBron Had The Perfect Clapback For The Jazz Announcers Who Criticized His Shoeless Celebration

Written by Jarod Hector

It seems LeBron James will have the final word in the “controversy” over his “disrespectful” celebration against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night (November 4). LeBron took to Instagram to address the “negativity, bad energy, hate” from the Jazz announcers over his late game support of his teammates, while he was not wearing shoes. To recap the incident. In the closing minutes, with the game already in hand, LeBron leaped up to celebrate teammate Kyle Kuzma’s shot-block sequence. He did not have his sneakers on, and this upset the Jazz announcers. Related: Jazz Announcers Not Happy LeBron Celebrated On Court With No Shoes

As it turned out, ‘Bron autographed and gave his shoes to a couple kids who came out to see him play on Wednesday. He addressed that in his Instagram post and had a message for everyone regarding purpose and pushing through adversity to achieve said purpose.

Bron is used to dealing with negativity and criticism. It comes with the territory of being, arguably, the most famous athlete in the world and arguably the greatest player of all-time. To be fair, sometimes it is warranted. This isn’t one of those times. LeBron’s message of perseverance in the face of challenges is timeless and something anyone could learn from. “People it's the world we live in and you can't let it ever stop you from your purpose in life,” James wrote. “Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it's up to you on how you handle it.” Well said.