Lamar Jackson Wears White Sleeves And Glove Following Tim Ryan’s ‘Dark Skin’ Comments

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Lamar Jackson chose Sunday (December 8), a week after San Francisco 49ers broadcaster Tim Ryan made his “dark skin” comments, to wear a white sleeve and a white glove in a game against the Buffalo Bills.
Coincidence? The internet thinks not.
In an interview on a San Francisco radio station, Ryan said:
“He's really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing. I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point.”
Wearing white sleeves and glove in a win, their ninth straight, over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday surely put that ridiculous notion to rest.
Related: 49ers Broadcaster Tim Ryan Suspended Over ‘Dark Skin’ Comments About Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
To Jackson’s credit he didn’t even reference Ryan’s comments when asked why he chose to wear the sleeves and glove.
Though he did laugh when the question was asked.
“It was cold,” the MVP front runner said. “But I started to get warm as the game went on and I took them off.”
Jackson doesn’t normally wear sleeves or gloves during games. He wore sleeves once last season, in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those sleeves were black. The Ravens were wearing their white uniforms in that game, just as they were against the Bills on Sunday. So it wasn’t a uniform matching issue.
What do y’all think? Was Jackson trolling Ryan and his haters?
(Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS