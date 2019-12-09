Lamar Jackson Wears White Sleeves And Glove Following Tim Ryan’s ‘Dark Skin’ Comments

Lamar Jackson chose Sunday (December 8), a week after San Francisco 49ers broadcaster Tim Ryan made his “dark skin” comments, to wear a white sleeve and a white glove in a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Coincidence? The internet thinks not.

In an interview on a San Francisco radio station, Ryan said:

“He's really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing. I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point.”

Wearing white sleeves and glove in a win, their ninth straight, over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday surely put that ridiculous notion to rest.