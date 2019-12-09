Odell Beckham Reportedly Told Players And Coaches On Other Teams ‘Come Get Me’

Fox Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer said on the Sunday pregame show that, “Throughout this year, Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games, during games, ‘Hey, come get me. Come get me out of here,'”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s first season with the Cleveland Browns is not playing out as he expected, and there are reports that he wants out.

Does Odell Beckham Jr. really want out of Cleveland? @JayGlazer has the latest: pic.twitter.com/5XEDYj6Iba

Through 13 games he has 59 catches for 844 yards and two touchdowns, all career lows.

Before you think this is just rumors regarding his subpar season, Glazer was right about the Giants trading OBJ before the start of the season.

OBJ, has also reportedly been dealing with a sports hernia injury since training camp, caught just two of five targets for 39 yards in the Browns' 27-19 win against the Bengals on Sunday (December 8).

The rumors had been bubbling for weeks and were fueled by cryptic responses given by OBJ in a postgame media scrum on Thursday (December 5),

“I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here,” said OBJ. “This is exactly where I’m at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

OBJ tried to deflect the controversy with an Instagram post.