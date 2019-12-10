Bears’ Khalil Mack Pays Off 300 Walmart Holiday Layaway Accounts In His Florida Hometown

According to a post on the Fort Pierce Walmart’s Facebook page , The Khalil Mack Foundation has paid off all active holiday layaway accounts.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is spreading a little holiday cheer in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida.

A Walmart spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune that Mack paid the active bill for “300 to 350 accounts — about $80,000 total.”

“His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa,” store manager Mathias Libardi told TCPalm.com.

Mack’s gift was undoubtedly a welcomed surprise to the various account holders who suddenly have extra cash at their disposal now that their debts are settled.

Giving back to his hometown is something Mack has done throughout his career.

Earlier this year he surprised the Fort Pierce Westwood high school football team with 110 pairs of Nike cleats.

On the field the Mack continues to lead the defense for the Bears, who are 7-6 and fighting for a spot in the playoffs.