Ohio State Teammates Justin Fields And Chase Young Named As Finalists For The Heisman Trophy

The 85th edition of the award for the most outstanding college football player will be announced Saturday (December 14) in New York City.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are the other two finalists.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Ohio State University is the seventh school to have multiple players invited to the Heisman ceremony in the same year, but the first to have both an offensive player and a defensive player.

Fields, who transferred to Ohio State after spending his freshman season at Georgia in 2018, was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year. The sophomore threw for 2,953 yards with 40 touchdown passes to just one interception and added 471 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Young, is just the fourth defensive lineman to be named a finalist in the award's history, and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Despite missing two games due to NCAA suspension, Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks and tackles for loss per game (1.9).

Despite their tremendous accomplishments, neither Fields or Young are expected to win the award.

Joe Burrow leads undefeated SEC Champion and #1 College Football Playoff ranked LSU with 4,715 passing yards, 48 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, with a 77.9 percent completion rate.