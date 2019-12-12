Michael Vick Will Still Serve As Pro Bowl Captain Despite Petition Calling For His Removal

It seems as though the online petitions, that at last count have garnered over 500,000 signatures, protesting Michael Vick’s selection as a Legends Captain for the 2020 Pro Bowl won’t have any effect.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, at a press conference at the league meetings, said he doesn’t anticipate making any changes according to ProFootballTalk.

“[O]ver the last what is it? Nine years or so? I have supported Michael, and I think his recognition of a mistake that he made,” Goodell told reporters. “He’s paid a heavy price for that. He has been accountable for it.”

The mistake Goodell is referring to is Vick’s role in a criminal dog fighting operation in which he and his associates, savagely tortured and killed several dogs.

Vick was charged and convicted of a felony and served time in federal prison. He was stripped of his career at its height and had to rehabilitate.

There are people who will never forgive him for his actions and that’s fine. But his debt to society has been paid according to the law and he should not be further vilified.

For his part, Goodell seems to understand that.

“He’s worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made, Goodell continued. “And I admire that. I know that there are people out there who will never forgive him. He knows that. But I think this is a young man that has really taken his life in a positive direction, and we support that. So I don’t anticipate any change, no.”