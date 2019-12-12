Op-Ed Defending Michael Vick Resurfaces After Petition To Remove Him As Pro Bowl Captain Goes Viral

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
As a petition aiming to remove Michael Vick from being a Pro Bowl captain picks up steam, a 2017 op-ed written by a dog-lover, who forgave and defended the former NFLer’s dog fighting ring, has resurfaced.
The petition has received over 500,000 signatures from dog enthusiasts, but Beth Sherouse’s Op-Ed, originally published on Medium, “If You Still Hate Michael Vick, You Might Be Racist,” is back in the news, Pop Culture reports.
"We can’t consider the story of Vick’s rise and fall with understanding the context of the systemic racism that informed his life at every step, including his interaction with the criminal justice system and an American public intent on punishing people of color far more harshly than they do white people," Sherouse wrote.
RELATED: Over 200,000 Sign Petition Demanding NFL Remove Former Quarterback Michael Vick As Pro Bowl Captain
"There is no shortage of evidence showing the profoundly racist double standards our society applies to black boys and men, particularly those who have found financial success or have any sort of public platform," Sherouse wrote.
The resurfaced op-ed is gaining recognition again with audiences who may or may not have read it the first time around when it was published three years ago.
This is the truth America doesn’t want to hear. https://t.co/FWGU0yS4w7— Michael Butler Jr (@_one901) December 9, 2019
Yep.— no.8 (@no8cosmetics) December 9, 2019
Let’s just be honest,
It’s easy to hold a black man to his past indiscretions as if he didn’t loose everything and come out after doing 18 months doing more activist work than most plant based people who are signing those petitions.... https://t.co/lYy9aus6ij
This ➡️ https://t.co/BFErLIQIJv— Jackie Kramer (@jkramez) December 10, 2019
Not everyone shares Sherouse’s forgiving nature about Vick.
@Medium https://t.co/1P7aIZmRkZ— Scootcha (@Scootcha2) December 10, 2019
Call me a racist then, @MichaelVick can rot in hell for what he did to those dogs. Fuck all of you enablers and apologists. Reward a man for torturing innocent, helpless animals, shame on all of you sick fucks.
In 2007, Vick was convicted on felony charges for running a dogfighting ring, where he and his associates brutally tortured and killed several dogs.
RELATED: ‘Stand With Michael Vick’ Petition Started After Backlash Over His Honorary Pro Bowl Captain Title
A petition defending him called “Stand with Michael Vick” has also been created in response to the current backlash is Pro Bowl captain status is receiving.
The petition states, “In a nation that claims to be built on Christian principles, I don't see the Christ in the people that continue to speak out against him and his ability to enjoy his life to the fullest, I and many others are tired of these racists disguised as animal lovers trying to control this mans every move, if they could, they would deny him the ability to simply breathe. Enough is enough, the NFL should in no way shape or form, bend the knee to these people. Stand with Vick as I am.”
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS