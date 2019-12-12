Op-Ed Defending Michael Vick Resurfaces After Petition To Remove Him As Pro Bowl Captain Goes Viral

As a petition aiming to remove Michael Vick from being a Pro Bowl captain picks up steam, a 2017 op-ed written by a dog-lover, who forgave and defended the former NFLer’s dog fighting ring, has resurfaced.

The petition has received over 500,000 signatures from dog enthusiasts, but Beth Sherouse’s Op-Ed, originally published on Medium, “If You Still Hate Michael Vick, You Might Be Racist,” is back in the news, Pop Culture reports.

"We can’t consider the story of Vick’s rise and fall with understanding the context of the systemic racism that informed his life at every step, including his interaction with the criminal justice system and an American public intent on punishing people of color far more harshly than they do white people," Sherouse wrote.

"There is no shortage of evidence showing the profoundly racist double standards our society applies to black boys and men, particularly those who have found financial success or have any sort of public platform," Sherouse wrote.

The resurfaced op-ed is gaining recognition again with audiences who may or may not have read it the first time around when it was published three years ago.