Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Breaks Michael Vick's NFL Record For Single-Season Rushing Yards

Lamar Jackson threw for 200 yards, 5 touchdowns, and rushed for 86 yards in the Ravens 42-21 win over the Jets on Thursday (December 12) night. In the process, he broke Michael Vick’s single season record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

The MVP frontrunner started the game needing only 23 yards to surpass Vick’s mark of 1,039 yards set in 2006. The record was broken on Jackson’s third run of the game.

Through 14 games Jackson has 1,103 rushing yards and could set the mark so high, only he could break it.

The record was a special one for Jackson, as he grew up idolizing Vick.

"It's pretty cool," Jackson said. "My favorite player growing up. It's amazing, and I'm going to cherish that forever and just got to keep it going. Records are made to be broken, like he said. I heard him say that, and it's an honor for me to do it."

During the Thursday Night Football broadcast, Fox cut to a taped segment of Vick congratulating Jackson.