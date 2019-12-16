Here’s What LeBron Has To Say About Playing With Son Bronny In The NBA

LeBron James shut down the idea of being in the NBA long enough to play with his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. after the Lakers win over the Hawks on Sunday (December 15).

"The way my body feels right now post-game, no, absolutely not,” James said via Yahoo. “Through the grace of God and the grace of health, we will see what happens.”

This is LeBron’s 17th season in the NBA, and with all of those trips deep into the playoffs throughout his career, his body has played closer to 19 seasons.

Bronny is a freshman at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. His team competed against his dad’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, on Saturday (December 14). A game won by Sierra Canyon in which Bronny scored 15 points and was named MVP.

His mom and dad were on hand to watch.

RELATED: Stuntin’ Like His Daddy: LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. Shows Off In Video With Crazy Windmill Dunk

Sierra Canyon is one of the best teams in the country, and Bronny is a highly rated player.

However, making the NBA is no easy feat, regardless of your last name.

If he is good enough, that’s another three years before he would be eligible. That would also be year 20 for his dad and three more years of deep playoff runs.

Still, if anybody's body can hold up, it’s Bron’s.

“At the end of the day, it's not promised my son can make it to this level. We don't even discuss that.

"We live every day by every day and [think about] how he can continue to be a great teammate, be a positive role model to his little brother and little sister and, when he leaves the house, continue to hold the James last name with the utmost respect.

"Because it's not just about him – and when I leave the house, it's not just about me – it's about our family and what we've created.

"Being in the NBA is extra credit as far as life [goes]. If you're able to make it, you don't ever take it for granted. This is all cool and well and dandy, but there's so much more to life, especially when you're raising a family."