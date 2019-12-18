Welcome To The NFL: Seahawks Rack Up $17,500 Bill At Annual Rookie Dinner

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
It’s a right of passage. A time-honored tradition in professional sports. Going out as a team for dinner and making the rookies pay.
For this year’s Seattle Seahawks DB’s annual Rookie Dinner, the rookies had a hefty bill at the end of the night.
According to TMZ, the Seahawks defensive backs rang up a $17,500 bill at a steakhouse in Bellevue.
On Monday night (December 16) the Seahawks defensive backs went to Daniel's Broiler and had a meal for the ages.
According to veteran players, it was the most expensive dinner in a while.
There was $11,000 worth of Louis XIII cognac alone.
High end Japanese steak, lobsters, calamari and all the sides.
The total bill came up to $17,579.10.
Based on the images, it doesn’t appear that the tip was automatically included.
Even if you just do 20% on the subtotal (pre-tax), that’s another $3,196 dollars.
It’s probably safe to assume this was a $20,000 bill all together.
Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair were the rookies saddled with the bill at the end of the night.
Amadi is on a 4-year, $3,165,196 deal, while Blair inked a 4-year, $6,236,648 deal.
But this is football, and contracts are not guaranteed.
Amadi got $645,196 at signing and Blair received $2.5 million at signing.
For Amadi’s sake, hopefully he got his fellow rookie to pick up a larger share of the bill.
(Photo: Instagram) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
