Watch Serena Williams Serve Up Serious Punches During Boxing Lesson From Mike Tyson

Boxing is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world, and Williams is known to do different things in her physical preparation and conditioning in the off-season.

TMZ has obtained footage of the former heavyweight champion in a training session with Williams working on punch combinations.

23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams is getting ready for the upcoming 2020 season by training with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

After “Iron Mike” explains the punch combination sequence, he then holds the freestanding heavy bag giving encouragement, while Williams works it over displaying some serious power. Tyson says she "has some serious power."

At 38 years old and still advancing to Grand Slam finals, Williams has struggled getting over the hump on the ultimate stage. Going 0-3 in her last three finals.

Following her latest Grand Slam final loss at the U.S. Open to Bianca Andreescu, Williams said, “I honestly don't think Serena showed up. I have to kind of figure out how to get her to show up in Grand Slam finals.”

Doing some boxing training with Tyson will obviously help her physically but mentally as well. Being able to execute when you’re exhausted is critical in boxing as well as tennis.

Serena begins her 2020 season in Auckland, New Zealand, at the Auckland Open in early January.

That will serve as a tuneup for the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, set to begin on January 20.

Serena will be seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam Singles title.