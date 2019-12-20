Dwyane Wade Says LGBTQ Community ‘Are Normal, ‘They’re Not Even Different,’ ‘Everybody Get Used To It’

Dwyane Wade has a clear message about the LGBTQ community for anyone who doesn’t get it.

“They’re normal, they’re not even different … everybody get used to it,” Wade said in an interview with a new video podcast from Showtime Sports called All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, People reports.

“Everybody get used to it, this is the new normal,” he continued. “If anybody different, [we’re] looked at as different, you know what I’m saying? The ones that don’t understand it.”

Wade added, “The ones that don’t get it, the ones stuck in a box. You’re different, not the people out here living their lives, man, you know what I’m saying? Ultimately, you want your kids to be free and live their lives.”

The former Miami Heat player has been vocal about his unconditional love for his 12-year-old, Zion, who prefers to be addressed by feminine pronouns.

“I’ve watched my son from Day 1 become into who she now eventually has come into. Nothing changes [with] my love; nothing changes [with] my responsibilities,” said Wade. “Only thing I got to do now is get smarter and educate myself more. And that’s my job.”