Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas Suspended For 2 Games After Confronting 76ers Fan Who Gave Him The Finger And Cursed At Him

The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas for two games after he entered the stands to confront disrespectful fans during Saturday’s game (December 21) against the Philadelphia 76ers, in a statement released by the NBA.

The statement, posted by Wizards beat reporter Candace Buckner, highlights the NBA’s rules on players entering the stands. It read, in part:

“NBA rules require that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension.”

RELATED: Banned Utah Jazz Fan Sues Russell Westbrook And Team

Thomas was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-108 loss in Philadelphia after going into the stands and verbally confronting two fans at THE Wells Fargo Center.

The two fans that were confronted by Thomas were banned for a year, according to The Washington Post, after admitting to using inappropriate language and gestures, violating the Wells Fargo Center’s conduct policy.

Upon learning of his suspension, Thomas tweeted: “Bullshit!”