Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas Suspended For 2 Games After Confronting 76ers Fan Who Gave Him The Finger And Cursed At Him

The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas for two games after he entered the stands to confront disrespectful fans during Saturday’s game (December 21) against the Philadelphia 76ers, in a statement released by the NBA.
The league’s statement. Note the highlighted part: pic.twitter.com/FUVZp8eHWP— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 23, 2019
The statement, posted by Wizards beat reporter Candace Buckner, highlights the NBA’s rules on players entering the stands. It read, in part:
“NBA rules require that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension.”
Thomas was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-108 loss in Philadelphia after going into the stands and verbally confronting two fans at THE Wells Fargo Center.
The two fans that were confronted by Thomas were banned for a year, according to The Washington Post, after admitting to using inappropriate language and gestures, violating the Wells Fargo Center’s conduct policy.
Upon learning of his suspension, Thomas tweeted: “Bullshit!”
Thomas was very calm and measured when discussing what happened following Saturday’s game and didn’t believe he would be suspended.
He was running back on defense after he made one of two free throws and a fan had "both of his middle fingers up and said, 'F--- you, b----,' three times."
"I said: 'Don't be disrespectful. I'm a man before anything. Be a fan.' His response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,'" Thomas said.
The Frosty was in reference to a promotion at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in which fans would be given a free dessert if an opposing player missed two free throws.
The league is very sensitive when it comes to player and fan interaction. Fearing another
“Malice in the Palace” incident from 2004, the league instituted policy aimed at protecting the fans.
Recently, fan behavior has crossed the line, and the league instituted a zero-tolerance policy to protect its players.
No word yet on whether Thomas will appeal the two-game suspension.
(Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
