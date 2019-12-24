‘We’re Brothers’: You’ll Love Lamar Jackson’s Reaction To Mark Ingram Reaching 1,000 Rushing Yards

“He got it? He got it!,” Jackson asked. Then he let out a happy shout.

In his on field postgame interview with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, Jackson was visibly excited when he learned teammate Mark Ingram crossed the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had another MVP performance, accounting for 341 yards and three touchdowns. But after the game, he was more concerned with celebrating his teammates and the team’s accomplishments than his own.

The Baltimore Ravens locked up the #1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs after Sunday’s (December 22) 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson didn’t realize Mark Ingram reached the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the @Ravens until his post-game interview. His reaction was priceless. pic.twitter.com/hrtFFdnMLg

Jackson is the unquestioned leader of the Ravens. The second-year quarterback not only leads by example, but is so effusive in his praise of his teammates and coaches that it’s easy to see why all of his teammates love him and would run through a wall for him.

"We brothers," said Jackson. "There's a family thing going on here. I love it, everyone else loves it. Like I said when I talked to you guys yesterday, every time we are in the building it's a family thing going on, no bad blood with nobody, I love it. We just gotta keep it going."

Both Ingram and Jackson were selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl. It was the third selection for Ingram and first for Jackson.

But they have bigger goals in mind as they head toward the final game of the regular season next Sunday (December 29) against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The divisional round of the playoffs begin the second weekend in January, and the Ravens will open up at home as they hope to earn a Super Bowl title.