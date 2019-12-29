Detroit Lions’ Marvin Jones Jr. Reveals His 6-Month-Old Infant Son Passed Away In Heartbreaking Post

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Marvin Jones Jr., a standout wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, announced some tragic news regarding his family.
In an emotional post on Instagram, the 29-year-old revealed Saturday evening (December 28) that his six-month-old son Marlo passed away.
“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us,” wrote Jones under a pic of his son.
“Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth,” he continued. “You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too).
“We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you,” he concluded. “Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”
Marlo was the youngest out of Jones’ children. He shares three older boys and a three-year-old daughter with his wife Jazmyn. The Lions have since released a statement over the tragic news.
“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the statement read. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”
December 29, 2019
It’s unclear how baby Marlo passed away. Our thoughts are with Marvin, Jazmyn and their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
