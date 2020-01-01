#BlackLove: Video Shows LeBron Ask ‘Where’s My Wife At?’ Before Blowing Out Birthday Cake Candles

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and wife Savannah James look on while watching Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The NBA superstar would not “make a wish” until wife was by his side.

Published Yesterday

Written by Jarod Hector

LeBron James celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday (December 30), but he wouldn’t blow out the candles on his cake until wife, Savannah, was with him. 

In video released by The Shade Room, LeBron is seen asking, “Where’s my wife at?”

LeBron and Savannah celebrated with friends and some of his Lakers teammates, according to TMZ

Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley, Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma were among the guests. As well as, Al Harrington, Cuttino Mobley and 2 Chainz

The party was a swanky affair, the men wore black tie and the women wore gowns. It started at the famed Sunset Tower hotel on the Sunset Strip and concluded at the Crazy Girls strip club in Hollywood.

It sure is good to be the king. Happy born day, LeBron, and many more!

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

