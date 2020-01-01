BlackLove: Video Shows LeBron Ask ‘Where’s My Wife At?’ Before Blowing Out Birthday Cake Candles

LeBron James celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday (December 30), but he wouldn’t blow out the candles on his cake until wife, Savannah, was with him.

In video released by The Shade Room, LeBron is seen asking, “Where’s my wife at?”

LeBron and Savannah celebrated with friends and some of his Lakers teammates, according to TMZ.

Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley, Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma were among the guests. As well as, Al Harrington, Cuttino Mobley and 2 Chainz.

The party was a swanky affair, the men wore black tie and the women wore gowns. It started at the famed Sunset Tower hotel on the Sunset Strip and concluded at the Crazy Girls strip club in Hollywood.