Bryce Gowdy, Incoming Georgia Tech Freshman, Dead At 17

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Another promising young athlete’s life is over before it really began. Bryce Gowdy, an incoming freshman wide receiver for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, died on Monday (December 30) according to several reports.
Gowdy, 17, who had just completed his high school career as a star wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School, was killed by a freight train around 4 a.m, CBS Miami reported.
He was taken to Broward Health North Hospital, where he died, The Sun Sentinel reported.
He committed to Tech and was set to move to Atlanta and enroll next week to get an early start on the various collegiate responsibilities.
Gowdy’s final tweet on Sunday was about family and looking forward to being a “Yellow Jacket.”
Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj— Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019
The Tech family is mourning the loss of Gowdy, and head coach Geoff Collins shared a message via Twitter.
“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Collins wrote. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members ...Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”
We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq— Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019
Related: Georgia High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout Amidst Intense Heat
Quarterback and fellow Tech incoming freshman Jeff Sims offered his thoughts via Twitter.
love you brother💔🕊 We gon do it for you💯 #BallFor7— Jeff (@JeffSims_10) December 30, 2019
Rest in peace, Bryce. Prayers up to the Gowdy family.
Photo: John Coletti
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS