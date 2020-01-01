Bryce Gowdy, Incoming Georgia Tech Freshman, Dead At 17

The Florida high school wide receiver was hit by a freight train.

Published Yesterday

Written by Jarod Hector

Another promising young athlete’s life is over before it really began. Bryce Gowdy, an incoming freshman wide receiver for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, died on Monday (December 30) according to several reports.

Gowdy, 17, who had just completed his high school career as a star wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School, was killed by a freight train around 4 a.m, CBS Miami reported.  

He was taken to Broward Health North Hospital, where he died, The Sun Sentinel reported.

He committed to Tech and was set to move to Atlanta and enroll next week to get an early start on the various collegiate responsibilities.  

Gowdy’s final tweet on Sunday was about family and looking forward to being a “Yellow Jacket.”

The Tech family is mourning the loss of Gowdy, and head coach Geoff Collins shared a message via Twitter.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Collins wrote. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members ...Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Quarterback and fellow Tech incoming freshman Jeff Sims offered his thoughts via Twitter.

Rest in peace, Bryce. Prayers up to the Gowdy family.

Photo: John Coletti

