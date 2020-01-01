Bryce Gowdy, Incoming Georgia Tech Freshman, Dead At 17

Another promising young athlete’s life is over before it really began. Bryce Gowdy, an incoming freshman wide receiver for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, died on Monday (December 30) according to several reports.

Gowdy, 17, who had just completed his high school career as a star wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School, was killed by a freight train around 4 a.m, CBS Miami reported.

He was taken to Broward Health North Hospital, where he died, The Sun Sentinel reported.

He committed to Tech and was set to move to Atlanta and enroll next week to get an early start on the various collegiate responsibilities.

Gowdy’s final tweet on Sunday was about family and looking forward to being a “Yellow Jacket.”