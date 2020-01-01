Watch Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock Spit Some Jeezy Bars Before Leading His Team To A Victory

The Shade Room posted video to its Instagram page, and the rookie is doing his thing on the Broncos bench as the song blares through Mile High Stadium.

Drew Lock led his Denver Broncos to a win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday (January 29), and during a moment in the game, Lock was feeling so good, he was seen rapping along flawlessly to Jeezy’s “Put On.”

The Broncos finished the season at 7-9 and missed the playoffs, but there is some hope for the future with Lock.

"Overall, the last five games, I thought my audition went really well," said Lock.

"We are a young offense, precocious and full of wonderment," Lock said as he prepares to train in Denver during the offseason. "There’s probably going to be some quarterbacks that used to play here for the Denver Broncos that I might give a call and ask what their plan was going ahead, what did you do with your receivers, when did you get them together, when did he feel it was a good enough time to let everyone have a little break and then bring everyone back and focus. I’m going to make a couple phone calls and talk to some guys who were pretty good at this position and hopefully by the time I have those phone conversations in the next couple weeks, we’ll be able to have an intact plan."