Antonio Brown Says Saints Workout Was ‘A Publicity Stunt’

Antonio Brown continues to make news, but not for the reasons he wants.
In an Instagram video shared by ESPN he called his workout with the New Orleans Saints a “publicity stunt.” Brown also said “I'm just gonna keep competing to be the difference.”
The New Orleans Saints brought Brown in for a workout last Friday (December 27th). They were the first team to do so since his release by the New England Patriots in September.
"We're doing our homework," Payton said after the Saints brought in six receivers for the workout. "There would be a number of players that we've signed or drafted over the years past -- some that have worked out, some that haven't. The process is something that we take seriously and it's important relative to the makeup of the team."
It is unknown what Brown’s eligibility would be if he were signed by a team. He is awaiting a decision from the NFL on investigations into allegations of sexual assault levied at him.
His ambiguous playing status is likely why no team has signed him as there is no clear upside for this NFL season, whose playoffs are set to begin on Saturday (December 4).
In the Instagram video Brown is seen engaging in some kind of cardio workout. Maybe on a treadmill or similar device.
"I really am at peace. I just don't like the lack of respect in the world," Brown said in the video, which he filmed while working out on an exercise machine. "Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me. So I appreciate [Saints coach] Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me to bring me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them.”
"But it is what it is. ... I'm not gonna make excuses. I'm just gonna keep competing to be the difference, 'cuz I know I'm the difference."
It doesn’t appear that Brown will be signed by the Saints or any other NFL team this season.
All he can do now is wait on word from the NFL on the findings of their investigation.
Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
