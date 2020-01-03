Carmelo Anthony Says He Envisioned His Jersey Hanging From The Rafters At Madison Square Garden

Carmelo Anthony returned to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (January 1) as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

He was cheered on by the home crowd as he scored a season-high 26 points in a 117-93 loss to the Knicks. But the love he received had the future Hall of Fame player thinking of having his jersey hanging from the rafters at Madison Square Garden.

“I did glance up at the rafters today during the national anthem,” Anthony said. “You know, they say in life you've got to envision, so I was envisioning seeing Anthony hanging up there.”

Anthony spent six and a half seasons as a member of the New York Knicks (2011-2017). He named an All-Star six times and made All-NBA once during his tenure.

The assembled crowd at MSG was appreciative for what Anthony achieved in New York and showed him love every time he touched the ball.

"The love was definitely felt tonight," Anthony said. "From the fans that were here, just the city as a whole, just being back. I think that feeling is kind of hard to explain. But for me to kind of get that ovation, I think I've always had the love from the city like that. But to be back in this building where I spent so many years, that love felt extremely good tonight."

Anthony spent almost a year out of the NBA after he was traded by the Houston Rockets and ultimately waived by the Chicago Bulls during the 2018-2019 season.

The prevailing thought was the current game passed him by. But Anthony believed in his abilities and knew he just needed an opportunity.

On November 9, 2019 he signed a one year non guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers which the club eventually turned into a guaranteed deal on December 6th.